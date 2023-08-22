Rohan, Aryaa bag Gamepoint Telangana Squash Championship titles

Rohan Arya Gondi and Aryaa Dwivedi bagged men’s and women’s singles title in the Telangana Squash Closed Championship held at Gamepoint Hitec Arena in Hyderabad on Sunday.



Telangana’s No.1 player Rohan defeated Karan Vashisht 11-1, 11-0, 11-1, while Aryaa pulled off a stunning upset to beat state’s top-ranked player Aishwaria Payyan 11-4, 5-11, 11-8, 11-3. The championship was organised by the Telangana Squash Rackets Association in association with Gamepoint. “The tournament showcased incredible squash talent from across the state of Telangana. Gamepoint’s well-organised tournament exemplifies its success which also emphasises on importance of sports in promoting physical well-being,” commented Chief Guest Renuka Neelakanta, who is also an Ex-Member of Parliament and Founder of Butta Education & Meridian Schools.

Aditya Reddy, Chairman of Gamepoint Telangana Squash Closed Championship, added, “I congratulate all players who displayed great talent to emerge champions. The three-day action-packed event saw 98 players engaging in 96 matches,” he said.

Also present at the victory ceremony were V Srisailam (Vice President, TSRA), Sreevasu Sudagani (Secretary, TSRA) and Dr Ramakrishna (State Secretary Human Rights Commission).

Final Result:

Boy’s Under 11: Thanuj Reddy Puli beats Prabhas Kondaparthy (11-6, 11-3,11-2); Girl’s Under 13: Arnaa Dwivedi beats Sara Shekatkar (11-6, 11-4, 11-1); Boy’s Under 13: Mayank Sharma beats Pranav Patlola (15-13, 6-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-4); Boy’s Under-15: Rohan Arigala beats Ekansh Anand (11-7, 11-5, 11-9); Men’s Over 35: Survesh Chauhan beats Rohit Mathur (11-3, 11-0, 11-5); Men’s Over 45: Arvind Kumar G beats Bharath Danam (8-11, 11-4, 11-8, 5-11, 11-6).