Rohit's captaincy demonstrates how the skipper leads the team: Kaneria on India's CT triumph

New Delhi: After India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final in Dubai, beating New Zealand in the summit clash, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria lauded Rohit Sharma's captaincy in the tournament, highlighting how he utilised the four spinners and Men In Blue maintained confidence with their deep batting lineup despite losing wickets in the final.

India's spinners called the shots majorly to pick five wickets collectively on a sluggish pitch, while captain Rohit top-scored with 76 and KL Rahul stayed calm to hit an unbeaten 34 to give the Men in Blue their third Champions Trophy triumph with a four-wicket win over New Zealand. It’s also India’s second ICC trophy win in 12 months after the T20 World Cup triumph in June last year.

"I had already mentioned that India and New Zealand would play the final. Rohit's captaincy and his innings throughout the tournament have been remarkable, and his performance in the final was exceptional. This demonstrates the way the Indian captain leads the team. Not only with his batting but also by rotating four spinners and having different plans for each batter, which is truly unbelievable," Kaneria told IANS.

After spinners restricted New Zealand to 251/7 in their 50 overs. A chase of 252 looked an easy task for India on a pitch that didn’t offer much turn. Rohit, who hit seven fours and three sixes in his 83-ball 76, and Shubman Gill had a 105-run opening stand. But fighting New Zealand bowlers striking regular blows meant there was a sudden nervous energy in India’s chase.

With depth in its batting, despite New Zealand’s spinners fighting hard, India got over the line with an over to spare. While Iyer made 48 off 62 balls, Rahul kept his calm to stay till the end and be 34 not out off 33 balls to ensure India earned their third Champions Trophy title after 2002 and 2013.

"Rohit and Shubman’s partnership was crucial, and even though a wicket fell, India maintained confidence with their deep batting lineup," Kaneria added.

The Black Caps have shown fine form during the tournament, with great displays with bat and ball. But they suffered a massive blow in the final as they were without the injured Matt Henry, the tournament's leading wicket-taker and were missing Kane Williamson in the field, who sustained a quad injury while batting.

Reflecting on New Zealand's performance in the tournament, Kaneria lavished praise on skipper Micthell Santer, who was playing his first ICC tournament as the captain. "New Zealand played excellent cricket, but unfortunately, their leading wicket-taker, Matt Henry, was unavailable for the final due to a shoulder injury. Santner made good use of the resources available to him.

"Santner displayed excellent captaincy throughout the tournament, and his individual performance was also quite impressive. In the final, Glenn Phillips should have been used more. Kyle Jamieson did not have the same experience as Matt Henry," he said.

With 69 runs needed off 68 balls, Axar nailed a slog-sweep off Santner for six, but was dismissed when he Axar holed out to long-off for 29 in Bracewell’s final over.

The former cricketer noted Axar's dismissal and opined that his shot was not necessary at that moment. Had he not played that shot, the chase would not have gone as deep.

"India's chase wouldn't have gone as deep if Axar Patel hadn't played that shot; it was an unnecessary shot. Even in the commentary, Sunil Gavaskar mentioned that it was not the right way to play," said Kaneria.

Despite their loss against India in the group stage, New Zealand have also been impressive in all departments and arrived in the final on the back of a comprehensive win over South Africa in the semifinal.

"However, New Zealand played excellent cricket. They were in Pakistan for several weeks, played a tri-series, participated in Champions Trophy matches, and then moved to Dubai for the final. Despite everything, they ensured they were competitive, and the final itself was indeed competitive," he concluded.