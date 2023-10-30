Live
- Court rules against Meta over penalty on illegal user info sharing
- US FTC to pay $100 mn in refunds to Vonage consumers who lost money
- PM Modi chairs meeting of Somnath temple trust in Gujarat
- Meta launches paid ad-free subscription for FB, Instagram in EU
- Govt making all efforts to help ex-servicemen sentenced to death in Qatar: Indian Navy chief
- Free Palestinian prisoners so that we return home: Israeli hostages
- Sultan of Johor Cup: Indian juniors storm into semis with stunning 6-2 win over New Zealand
- Singur plant row: Tata Motors can recover Rs 766 cr from Bengal govt as compensation
- Supriya Sule hails SC verdict directing Maha Speaker to complete defection petitions by Jan 31
- El Al to stop flying over Saudi Arabia, Oman on flights to Asia
Just In
Rondon sends River Plate four points clear of group rivals
Salomon Rondon scored late as River Plate extended their lead at the top of the Argentine Primera Division Group A standings with a 2-1 away win over Gimnasia.
Buenos Aires (Argentina): Salomon Rondon scored late as River Plate extended their lead at the top of the Argentine Primera Division Group A standings with a 2-1 away win over Gimnasia.
Cristian Tarragona put the hosts ahead in the fourth minute when he fired a close-range effort into the far corner after Matias Abaldo's attempt was parried clear by Franco Armani, reports Xinhua.
The visitors equalised through Paulo Diaz, who bundled home from the edge of the six-yard box following Facundo Colidio's corner.
Rondon completed the turnaround by combining with Esequiel Barco before thumping a first-time shot from outside the 18-yard box into the far corner.
The Venezuela international striker has now scored five times in nine appearances for River this league campaign.
River now have 23 points from 11 games in Group A, four points more than second-placed Independiente.
In other Argentine Primera Division fixtures on Sunday, Colon won 1-0 at home to Atletico Tucuman, Rosario Central cruised to a 3-1 home victory over Argentinos Juniors and Independiente were held to a goalless home draw by Arsenal Sarandi.