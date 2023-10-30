Rondon sends River Plate four points clear of group rivals

Buenos Aires (Argentina): Salomon Rondon scored late as River Plate extended their lead at the top of the Argentine Primera Division Group A standings with a 2-1 away win over Gimnasia.

Cristian Tarragona put the hosts ahead in the fourth minute when he fired a close-range effort into the far corner after Matias Abaldo's attempt was parried clear by Franco Armani, reports Xinhua.

The visitors equalised through Paulo Diaz, who bundled home from the edge of the six-yard box following Facundo Colidio's corner.

Rondon completed the turnaround by combining with Esequiel Barco before thumping a first-time shot from outside the 18-yard box into the far corner.

The Venezuela international striker has now scored five times in nine appearances for River this league campaign.

River now have 23 points from 11 games in Group A, four points more than second-placed Independiente.

In other Argentine Primera Division fixtures on Sunday, Colon won 1-0 at home to Atletico Tucuman, Rosario Central cruised to a 3-1 home victory over Argentinos Juniors and Independiente were held to a goalless home draw by Arsenal Sarandi.