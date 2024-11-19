Rudra FC finish MFC Women's Elite Division as runners up, take big step closer to IWL 2

Mumbai: Rudra FC ended the MFA (Mumbai Football Association) Women's Elite Division on a strong note as the first runners-up of the tournament and secured a place in the WIFA (Western India Football Association) Women’s League.

The club is one step closer to reaching the Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2, marking its presence on the national stage. A top-two finish in the WIFA Women’s League will propel the dynamic Rudra FC team to IWL 2.

Rudra FC showed great promise throughout the league, with seven wins and two draws in 11 games. They amassed 23 points to finish second in the standings. The club scored 27 goals and conceded only 11, demonstrating strength all around the pitch.

At WIFA, the club faces the challenge of locking horns with some of Maharashtra's best sides in a league format. With Harshada Kalbhor being named the best goalkeeper and Samruddhi Katkole winning the best midfielder award this season, the team is in great shape and will be confident heading into the new tournament. Rudra FC will aim for the title but must finish in the top two spots in the league to ensure they make it to the country’s premier women’s football league.

The club, supported by Capri Sports, has done well both on and off the field, and promotion to the second-tier women’s football league in India will be a crucial milestone for the club.