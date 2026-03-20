Rwanda's Fanny Utagushimaninde scripts history with a century of T20I debut

Lagos: History was made in Lagos as Fanny Utagushimaninde delivered an impressive performance to become the first woman to score a century on T20I debut. She dazzled in the Nigeria Invitational Women's T20I Tournament with a remarkable unbeaten 111 runs off 65 balls against the Ghana women's national cricket team.

At just 15 years and 223 days old, the Rwandan batter set a new record as the youngest centurion in women’s T20Is, highlighting the significance of her achievement.

Her innings helped the Rwanda women's national cricket team reach a solid total of 210 for 3. The next highest score came from Merveille Uwase, who made an unbeaten 32 runs off 19 balls. Notably, the extras column, which included 25 wides, contributed the third-highest total with 28 runs.

Utagushimaninde’s accomplishment broke a long-held record by Karen Rolton, who had scored 96 not out on T20I debut against England in Taunton in 2005.

That match was only the second women’s T20I ever played. This milestone also meant she surpassed Prosscovia Alako as the youngest centurion in women’s T20Is; Alako was 16 years and 233 days old when she scored 116 against Mali in 2019.

Rwanda continued their dominance with the ball, restricting Ghana to only 88 for 8 in their 20 overs. This result handed Rwanda a decisive 122-run victory and capped a memorable day for their teenage star.

While men's T20I cricket has seen four debut centurions, including Matthew Spoors, who scored 108 not out against the Philippines in 2022, none have been from Full Member nations.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Gustav McKeon holds the record for being the youngest men’s T20I centurion at 18 years and 280 days.



