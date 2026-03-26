Salah set to leave Liverpool after 9 yrs

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah announced that he will leave the English club at the end of the season, marking an earlier-than-planned departure for one of the club’s greatest-ever scorers and soccer’s biggest names.

The 33-year-old Egypt forward, who has scored 255 goals in 435 appearances for Liverpool, “reached an agreement” to quit the team a year before his contract was due to expire, the Premier League champions said on Tuesday. Salah’s form has dipped in his ninth year at Anfield, to such an extent that he was dropped for a stretch of games late last year - leading to the winger telling reporters in an impromptu interview that the club “has thrown me under the bus.”

“Unfortunately the day has come,” Salah said in a post on Instagram that was released around the same time as Liverpool published a six-paragraph statement announcing the imminent departure of a club great.