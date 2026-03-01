Salima Tete to lead India in Women's Hockey WC qualifiers in Hyderabad

Hockey India on Sunday announced a 20-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team squad for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from March 8 to 14.

Hosts India, England, Scotland, Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales, and Austria will be competing for three qualification spots at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands set to be held in August.

The teams are divided into two pools, with England, Korea, Italy, and Austria in Pool A, while hosts India, Scotland, Uruguay, and Wales in Pool B.

Seasoned midfielder Salima Tete will continue to captain the side, providing leadership and stability at the heart of the team. The squad comprises of Bansari Solanki and Bichu Devi Kharibam sharing the goalkeeping responsibilities.

Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, and Ishika Chaudhary form the defensive unit while captain Salima Tete, Neha, Sunelita Toppo, Sakshi Rana, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, and Deepika Soreng will occupy the midfield.

In attack, the team boasts flair and finishing prowess with Navneet Kaur, Ishika, Lalremsiami, Beauty Dungdung, Baljeet Kaur, and Annu taking on the goalscoring responsibilities.

Recently appointed Chief Coach of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team, Sjoerd Marijne shared his thoughts ahead of the crucial tournament and said, “We are really looking forward to our first tournament together. We have been working on the fitness and the tactics, so everybody understands their tasks and role in the team. We will play two practice matches in Hyderabad to be fully ready for the matches ahead."

India will open their campaign against Uruguay on March 8, followed by matches against Scotland and Wales on March 9 and 11, respectively.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary.

Midfielders: Neha, Salima Tete, Sunelita Toppo, Sakshi Rana, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Deepika Soreng.

Forwarsd: Navneet Kaur, Ishika, Lalremsiami, Beauty Dungdung, Baljeet Kaur, Annu.