‘Samson’s calm presence at crease was wonderful to watch’: Sachin leads tributes as India seal T20 WC semifinal spot

Kolkata: India legend Sachin Tendulkar hailed Sanju Samson’s composure and match-defining influence after the wicketkeeper-batter powered India into the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with a stunning unbeaten 97 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

“Semi-final spot on the line, and the boys handled it beautifully! Handling the final overs well in both innings gave us the edge. Sanju Samson’s calm presence at the crease was wonderful to watch. That kind of presence lifts a side. Brilliant effort from everyone. On to the semi-finals,” Tendulkar wrote on X, underlining the magnitude of Samson’s innings in a high-pressure virtual quarterfinal at Eden Gardens.

Samson’s knock, which came in pursuit of a daunting 196-run target, anchored India’s highest successful chase in T20 World Cup history and ensured their progression to face England in the semifinal. His poise under pressure drew admiration from across the cricketing fraternity, including former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who praised his readiness and belief.

“Not many opportunities this #WorldCup, but when it mattered, Sanju stood tall and played the innings of his life 👏🏻 That’s the mindset of a champion! Stay ready, stay patient and never stop believing! Proud of you @IamSanjuSamson! The spirit of never giving up always wins!” Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh wrote.

Former opener Shikhar Dhawan also highlighted Samson’s decisive contribution in the context of the chase as he wrote, “@IamSanjuSamson stepped up when it mattered most. Highest score by an Indian in a T20 WC run chase, brilliant effort with the bat, supported by @IamShivamDube’s cameo, and the bowlers led by @Jaspritbumrah93 doing the hard work early. Semi-finals, here we come.”

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer captured the moment’s drama and Samson’s temperament in characteristic fashion. “Cometh the hour cometh the SAMSON!! Really admirable the poise and calm with which he played under huge pressure. It was like he had the belief that he’ll get the job done. A knock for the ages in front of a packed Eden Gardens. Very well played.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, with former all-rounder Irfan Pathan writing, “The best innings of his career considering the match situation. The maturity he showed throughout was outstanding. A top-class, match-winning knock from Sanju Samson.”

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh added, “Today @IamSanjuSamson has made all of us proud. Critical breakthroughs by @Jaspritbumrah93 also helped Team India. Congratulations #MenInBlue for the wonderful win.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, meanwhile, looked ahead to the blockbuster semifinal, writing, “India v England semi final in #Mumbai .. Doesn’t get any better .. #ICCMensT20WorldCup .. India very impressive with the Bat against the West Indies .. they are still the team to beat in this tournament..”

As tributes poured in from across generations, Samson’s innings stood not just as a match-winner, but as a defining moment in India’s title defence, one that reaffirmed belief, composure, and the value of delivering when the stakes are at their highest.