SATS honours Taekwondo couple for winning medals in UK

Hyderabad: Telangana State Sports Authority Chairman Allipuram Venkateshwara Reddy on Tuesday felicitated Rajender and his wife Sumani for achieving five medals in all at the British Open Taekwondo Championships held in Manchester, England on March 12 and 13.

Rajender won a gold medal in senior men's Poomsae (Under 50) category, before settling for a silver medal in the Kyorugi senior black belt category after losing to to Delroy Palmer of the UK. The 42-year-old also bagged one bronze medal in the five-member Indian team Poomsae category and yet another bronze in the individual event.

32-year-old Sumani won a gold medal in the senior women's Poomsae (under 40) category at the same event.

SATS Chairman said that Rajender's family is fully into sports, his wife is also a Taekwondo martial artist. Both sons James and Laksh takes part in inter-school competitions in (under 10) chess, taekwondo and (under 12) weightlifting. Rajender also hold the Guinness Book of World Records for the team category in the Full Contact Kicks category. Rajender has so far won over 42 medals in taekwondo, including gold, silver and bronze medals.

Allipuram Venkateshwara Reddy congratulate Rajender and his wife and wished them success in their career as a taekwondo coach and also for set an example for sports enthusiasts as an ideal family of sportspersons.

The event was attended by Taekwondo Senior Master Ganesh, Ranga Reddy district secretary Suresh, Wrestler Shiva and others.