Shubman Gill Named Vice-Captain for India T20I Series vs South Africa

Shubman Gill is the vice-captain for India’s T20I series against South Africa. He will play only if BCCI doctors say he is fit.

Suryakumar Yadav Leads

Suryakumar Yadav is the captain. Other main players are Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.

Injuries and Comebacks

Gill was hurt in the first Test against South Africa. Hardik Pandya is back after a leg injury. He scored 77 not out for Baroda in a T20 match.

India T20I Squad

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

Series Schedule

The series starts on December 9 in Cuttack. Other matches are in Mullanpur (Dec 11), Dharamsala (Dec 14), Lucknow (Dec 17), and Ahmedabad (Dec 19).

Squad Changes

Most players are the same as the Australia tour. Rinku Singh is not in the team this time.