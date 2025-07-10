Shubman Gill Nears Rare Feat: Set to Break Four Don Bradman Records Nearly a Century Old

Shubman Gill has so far scored 585 runs in the first two Tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. India scored 430 in the Edgbaston Test to win the match and level the five-match series. In that Test, with a 269 in the first innings and then a 161 in the second, Shubman Gill world record 2025 at Edgbaston like Virat Kohli’s most runs by an Indian captain in an innings, Gill to break Bradman record by an Indian in a Test match, he became the first Asian captain to make a double century in a SENA country, also became the first player in the world to hit a double century and a 150 in the same Test.

With 3 Tests to go in the series, Shubman Gill is staring at rewriting the record books for good. If the Indian skipper carries his momentum into the remaining Tests vs England, he is in line to break at least 4 world records set by the great Don Bradman.

Shubman Gill Don Bradman records

Most Runs in a Test Series as Captain

The most imminent milestone for Gill is Bradman’s tally of 810 runs as captain during the 1936-37 Ashes. The Indian captain needs 225 more runs to go past that mark. Coincidentally, Bradman did it in his first series as captain – and now Gill has every chance of emulating him in his very first series as Test captain.

Most Runs in a Test Series (Overall)

A more ambitious Shubman Gill test cricket record, but one still within Gill’s range, is the highest number of runs ever scored in a single Test series. That, too, is Bradman’s—974 runs in the 1930 Ashes series in England.

"I hope he does that. He certainly has a great chance," former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar said. "He is in fantastic form and I think he can do it."