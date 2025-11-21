  1. Home
Shubman Gill Ruled Out of 2nd Test: Neck Injury Update, Rishabh Pant to Lead India

Will Rishabh Pant and Bumrah Play the 4th Test? Here's What Shubman Gill Said

Indian captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the second Test against South Africa due to a neck injury suffered in the Kolkata Test.

Indian Test team captain Shubman Gill hurt his neck on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test.

He was rushed to the hospital right after the day’s play for medical checks.

Hospital Observation

Doctors kept him under observation to monitor his condition. He was discharged the next day and doctors advised him to rest.

Not Fit for 2nd Test

Travelled to Guwahati

Gill reached Guwahati on 19 November 2025, hoping to play the second Test.

Still Not Recovered

Medical staff checked him again and found he was not fully fit.

Because of this, he cannot take part in the Guwahati match.

Heading to Mumbai

Gill will now go to Mumbai for more tests and further treatment.

Doctors want to ensure he recovers fully before returning.

Pant to Lead

New Captain for 2nd Test

Rishabh Pant will captain India in the second Test.

Takes Charge in Gill’s Absence

He will handle all on-field decisions and lead the team.

