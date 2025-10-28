Sindhu ends 2025 season to focus on foot injury recovery

New Delhi: Two-time Olympic medallist P.V Sindhu has decided to withdraw from all remaining BWF Tour 2025 events, saying she has not yet fully recovered from a foot injury she sustained during the European leg.

The ace shuttler said she and her team arrived at this decision after detailed discussions with her support staff and esteemed sports medicine specialist Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, who assessed her recovery and rehabilitation progress. “After consulting closely with my team and with the guidance of the incredible Dr. Pardiwala, we felt it was best for me to withdraw from all remaining BWF Tour events in 2025.

“The foot injury I sustained before the European leg has not fully recovered, and while it is never easy to accept, injuries are an inseparable part of every athlete’s journey. They test your resilience and patience, but they also spark the fire to come back s