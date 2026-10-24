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Sindhu moves to French Open semis

Sindhu moves to French Open semis
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Sindhu moves to French Open semis

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Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu cruised into the women’s singles semifinals with a straight-game win, while Ashmita Chaliha’s impressive run ended in the quarterfinals of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament here on Friday. The former world champion was in complete control and took 39 minutes to brush aside Chinese Taipei’s Chiu Pin-chian 21-13, 21-14 in the quarterfinals of the USD 950,000 tournament.

However, it was the end of the road for the 27-year-old Chaliha, who had stunned three-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday. The world No. 36 Indian went down fighting 10-21, 21-17, 16-21 to former world champion and Olympic bronze medallist Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.

Sindhu thus remains the lone Indian left in the tournament. She will take on Japan’s Hina Akechi in the semifinals.

The Hans India
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PV SindhuFrench Open Super 750Ashmita ChalihaIndian BadmintonNozomi Okuhara
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