Smriti, Jemimah, Deepti named in ICC Women’s WC team of tournament

The title-winning Indian stars expectedly dominated the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Team of the Tournament with Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma making it to the line-up announced on Tuesday.

The Indian trio played a stellar role in the team’s maiden World Cup triumph. India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the summit clash on Sunday.

Runners-up South Africa also have three of their players in the side, with skipper Laura Wolvaardt chosen to captain the Team of the Tournament following her sensational efforts with the bat where she amassed a whopping 571 runs at an average of 71.37 to break the record for the most runs at any single edition of the Women’s World Cup.

Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner and leg-spinner Alana King feature from the Australian team that reached the semi-finals, with standout wicket-keeper Sidra Nawaz of Pakistan the only player named in a side to miss out on the final four, stated an ICC press release.

England’s Sophie Ecclestone was also included following some strong efforts that helped her side reach the semi-finals, while compatriot Nat Sciver-Brunt is named as the 12th player.

Opening batter Mandhana scored 434 runs at an average of 54.25 with one century and two fifties.

A model of consistency at the top of the batting order for India, Mandhana finished as the second-leading run-scorer at the tournament behind only Wolvaardt.

Her 109 against New Zealand in Navi Mumbai was the highlight for the left-hander, while consecutive scores of 80 and 88 against Australia and

England prior to that century displayed Mandhana’s ability to perform well against the best teams. Rodrigues, on her part, made 292 runs at an average of 58.40 with the help of one century and one fifty. Her stunning innings of 127 not out against Australia in the semi-finals was the major reason behind her inclusion in the side, though the India No.3 also produced a string of other good scores throughout the tournament.

An unbeaten 76 against New Zealand was of vital importance in India’s run to the semifinals, while Rodrigues’ knock of 24 helped alongside Shafali Verma’s fireworks in the final against South Africa.

With the bat, Deepti scored 215 runs at an average of 30.71 with one century and three fifties. She also took 22 wickets at an average of 20.40.

Named Player of the Tournament, Deepti was instrumental in India’s title-winning campaign. She finished as the leading wicket-taker and scored crucial runs across the tournament.

ICC Women’s World Cup Team of Tournament:

1. Smriti Mandhana (India); 2. Laura Wolvaardt (c) (South Africa); 3. Jemimah Rodrigues (India); 4. Marizanne Kapp (South Africa); 5. Ash Gardner (Australia); 6. Deepti Sharma (India); 7. Annabel Sutherland (Australia); 8. Nadine de Klerk (South Africa); 9. Sidra Nawaz (wk) (Pakistan); 10. Alana King (Australia); 11. Sophie Ecclestone (England); 12th Player: Nat Sciver-Brunt (England).