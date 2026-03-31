Somnath named coach of India’s TT World Cup team

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Table Tennis coach Somnath Ghosh has been appointed as the coach of the Indian team for the ITTF Men’s and Women’s World Cup being held in Macau from March 30 to April 5.

He has also been selected as the coach for the 100th ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals scheduled to be held in London from April 28 to May 10.

In preparation for the World Championships two training camps are scheduled one at SAI Centre, Bangalore from April 13 to 19 and another at Sheffield (London) from April 20 to 26.