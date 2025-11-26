South Africa Beat India 2-0: Big Win in Guwahati, WTC Standings Shift

South Africa won the series 2-0 as India lost by 408 runs. The last win came in Guwahati.

This is their second Test series win in India after 2000.

It is their biggest defeat by runs in Test history.

WTC Table Update

South Africa are now second in the WTC table.

They have 36 points.

Their PCT is now 75%.

India dropped to fifth place.

Their PCT fell to 48.15%.

A dominant 2-0 sweep helps South Africa solidify second place as India fall further in the #WTC27 standings 👀



More from the Proteas's historic win in the #INDvSA series ➡️ https://t.co/xicjTUei8j pic.twitter.com/OHNTVIUXf9 — ICC (@ICC) November 26, 2025











