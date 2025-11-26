  1. Home
South Africa Beat India 2-0: Big Win in Guwahati, WTC Standings Shift

  • Created On:  26 Nov 2025 6:46 PM IST
South Africa Beat India 2-0: Big Win in Guwahati, WTC Standings Shift
South Africa defeated India 2-0, handing India their biggest loss by runs in Test history.

South Africa won the series 2-0 as India lost by 408 runs. The last win came in Guwahati.

This is their second Test series win in India after 2000.

It is their biggest defeat by runs in Test history.

WTC Table Update

South Africa are now second in the WTC table.

They have 36 points.

Their PCT is now 75%.

India dropped to fifth place.

Their PCT fell to 48.15%.




South Africa vs India Test seriesIndia 408-run defeatWTC standings 2025South Africa 2-0 IndiaIndia Test lossProteas WTC pointsWTC table updateIND vs SA Test series news

