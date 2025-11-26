South Africa Beat India 2-0: Big Win in Guwahati, WTC Standings Shift
South Africa defeated India 2-0, handing India their biggest loss by runs in Test history.
South Africa won the series 2-0 as India lost by 408 runs. The last win came in Guwahati.
This is their second Test series win in India after 2000.
It is their biggest defeat by runs in Test history.
WTC Table Update
South Africa are now second in the WTC table.
They have 36 points.
Their PCT is now 75%.
India dropped to fifth place.
Their PCT fell to 48.15%.
A dominant 2-0 sweep helps South Africa solidify second place as India fall further in the #WTC27 standings 👀— ICC (@ICC) November 26, 2025
More from the Proteas's historic win in the #INDvSA series ➡️ https://t.co/xicjTUei8j pic.twitter.com/OHNTVIUXf9
Massive Black Friday iPhone Deals in India: iPhone 17, 16 & Air Now at Their Lowest Prices Ever
Black Friday is slashing iPhone prices across India. iPhone 17, iPhone 16, iPhone Air, iPhone 15 and iPhone 13 now come with huge discounts, exchange offers and bank deals at Croma, Amazon, Flipkart and more.