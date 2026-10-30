South Africa leads Australia by 102 runs at lunch on day 4 of third cricket test

Cape Town: South Africa crawled to 202-5 to lead Australia by 102 runs at lunch on day four of the series-deciding third cricket test at Newlands on Friday.

Ryan Rickelton lost overnight partner Matthew Breetzke to be 39 not out off 83 balls with Wiaan Mulder for company on 5. They scored 62 runs in 28 overs in the session.

Australia captain Pat Cummins ended his wicket drought by taking the only wicket to fall in the morning, when Breetzke played on the leg side and Mitchell Starc took a well-judged catch at fine leg.

Cummins hadn't taken a wicket since the second innings of the first test in Durban, more than 62 overs since then.

Breetzke was out for 43 off 121 balls, ending a stand of 50 in 21 overs.

Rickelton survived an lbw shout on 39 with the umpire's review in his favor. He was holding up one end but so was Australia spinner Nathan Lyon, who had 1-57 from 27 overs.

South Africa aiming for at least a lead of 250 runs to make a match of it.