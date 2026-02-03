Sports Ministry keen to revive Formula 1 in India

New Delhi: The Sports Ministry is keen to bring Formula 1 back to the Buddh International Circuit soon and has already initiated dialogues with the track authorities to revive the race last held in India in 2013.

According to a ministry source, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has already visited the circuit in Greater Noida and held talks with officials from Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, the state run body which took control of the facility from the owners -- the now bankrupt Jaypee Group. Adani is in fray to buy the troubled Jaypee Group and once that happens, the whole process of trying to get the race back in India may gain momentum.

What is clear for now is that the central government wants the high-profile sport to return to the country. The India round was held for three seasons from 2011 to 2013 before being dropped from the Formula 1 calendar due to tax and bureaucratic issues.