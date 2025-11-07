Sreenidi Deccan bolster defence with signing of Mohd Aqib

Sreenidi Deccan FC has completed the signing of defender Mohd Aqib for the upcoming season. The defender was part of Real Kashmir FC in the I-League 2024-25 season and then featured for Indian Air Force FT in the 2025 Durand Cup.

Mohd Aqib began his professional career with Services Football Team and joined Indian Air Force FT before joining Real Kashmir FC ahead of the I-League 2024-25 season. A member of the formidable Real Kashmir defence, he played 22 matches during the I-League 2024-25 season for the Snow Leopards where he registered five assists.

28-year-old Aqib then played in the prestigious Durand Cup 2025 for Indian Air Force FT and scored a goal.

Addressing his signing for the Deccan Warriors, Aqib expressed his enthusiasm, stating: “I am delighted to Sreenidi Deccan FC for the upcoming season. It is a new chapter and a new challenge for me and I am ready to create great memories with the team and the fans.”

Sreenidi Deccan FC’s Chief Football Officer, Fabio Ferreira, addressed the signing of Mohd Aqib and said: “We are delighted to have Mohd Aqib amongst us for the upcoming season. He has proven himself with exceptional performances last year, demonstrating consistency, composure and a strong defensive presence. We believe he will strengthen our backline and play a crucial role in our campaign ahead.”

The Deccan Warriors have earlier extended the contracts of striker David Castaneda, midfielders Brandon Vanlalremdika, Lalromawia, defender Gurmukh Singh, and goalkeeper Aryan Lamba.