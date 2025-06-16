Steyn Salutes WTC Victory with Emotional Tribute – Goes Viral on Social Media

Dale Steyn WTC reaction cried tears of joy as the Proteas secured a five-wicket South Africa WTC win against Australia to clinch their first ICC title in 27 years through the World Test Championship.

“What do you do? What do you say? It’s incredible,” Steyn told Star Sports.

“I’m sitting at home. I have my cap here. I’m extremely proud. I’ll take my son for a walk. According to Steyn who participated in 93 Tests for South Africa and achieved 439 wickets, life will go on.

The fast bowling legend couldn't keep his emotions in check and began crying during the live broadcast. Using a tissue to wipe away his tears he then displayed his old Test cap moment with pride before giving the camera a big thumbs up.

On Saturday at Lord’s South Africa beat defending champions Australia by five wickets to earn the WTC mace. Aiden Markram delivered an outstanding 136 runs which propelled South Africa to claim a memorable victory by lunch on day four after they chased 282 runs in 83.4 overs.

Keshav Maharaj experienced strong emotions as a veteran left-arm spinner. While tears streamed down his face he declared that his dream was fulfilled as he won the Test championship at Lord’s just days before Father’s Day.

The WTC 2025 highlights hold extra significance since my family is present with me today. Maharaj expressed how his dream came true when his daughter joined him at Lord's to play on the outfield while wearing the winner's medal.

The victory featured captain Temba Bavuma holding the WTC mace with one hand while his son supported it with the other hand.

Fatherhood has brought about significant changes to my personal character. The team has acknowledged that my character has improved because of fatherhood. Bavuma described fatherhood as special because it motivates you to play for someone else.

Shukri Conrad’s WTC-winning South African team will land back home on Wednesday with plans to hold a media conference at OR Tambo International Airport.