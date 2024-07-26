  • Menu
Sub-jr Men, Women East Zone Hockey: Jharkhand, Mizoram win on Day 3

Sub-jr Men, Women East Zone Hockey: Jharkhand, Mizoram win on Day 3
Hockey Jharkhand and Mizoram won in the women's category on the third day of the ongoing 2nd Hockey India Sub-junior Women's East Zone Championship 2024 at Maulana Md. Tayabullah Hockey Stadium, here on Friday.

Guwahati (Assam): Hockey Jharkhand and Mizoram won in the women's category on the third day of the ongoing 2nd Hockey India Sub-junior Women's East Zone Championship 2024 at Maulana Md. Tayabullah Hockey Stadium, here on Friday.

Hockey Jharkhand took on Manipur Hockey in the first match of the day and won 2-1 in the women’s category. The goalscorers for Jharkhand were Nileema Surin (53’) and Sushmita Guria (56’), while for Manipur, their captain Prinja Moirangthem Devi (42’) was the lone goal scorer.

In the second match of the day in the women’s category, Mizoram thrashed Assam 17-0. For Mizoram, Lalnunfeli (3', 48'), C Lalruatsiami (11', 52'), Vanlalrinhlui (15', 18', 29'), Laldinpuii (16', 40', 57'), K. Vanlalpeki (17', 27', 32', 34', 59') and Manglawmsang (30', 49') got on the scoresheet.

