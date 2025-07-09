Sub-jr women's hockey nationals: UP beat Chandigarh; Punjab hold Maharashtra 1-1

Ranchi: Uttar Pradesh won their final league match against Chandigarh, whereas Maharashtra and Punjab played out a draw to add a point each to their respective tally on the seventh day of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 at the Marang Gomke International Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Maharashtra played a 1-1 draw with Punjab, in Division ‘A’. Anvi Rawat (35’) scored for Hockey Maharashtra, whereas Saloni (37’) scored an equaliser for Punjab to end the game in a draw.

In the next match, Uttar Pradesh defeated Chandigarh 4-0, in Division ‘A’. Naina (34’, 48’, 59’) stood out as be top goal scorer as she scored a hat-trick in the game. Arika Kumari (45’) also scored one goal to take the game away from Hockey Chandigarh.

Also, the other match between the Hockey Association of Bihar and Delhi Hockey was officially forfeited 5-0 in favour of the Hockey Association of Bihar.

Additionally, Hockey Haryana and Hockey Andhra Pradesh will compete with each other in Division ‘A’, later on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh won their respective matches while Jharkhand drew 1-1 with Hockey Haryana in a Division ‘A’ clash.

Odisha registered a 3-0 victory against Hockey Maharashtra in Division ‘A’ while Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 3-2 in Division ‘A'.