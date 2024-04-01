Sub-jr women's hockey: SAI Shakti to face HAR Hockey in final

Lucknow : SAI Shakti and HAR Hockey Academy reached the final on day 5 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League, at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium.

In the first match of the day, SAI Shakti defeated Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre 2-1. Purnima Yadav (32’, 45’) scored a brace for SAI Shakti, with both goals coming in the third quarter. Sweety Kujur (57’) scored a field goal for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey towards the end of the final quarter to give her team some hope, but SAI Shakti Team held onto their lead in the game 2-1.

In the second match of the day, HAR Hockey defeated Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur 7-1. Diksha (42’, 48’, 52’) scored a hat-trick, Seema (29’, 59’) scored a brace, while Captain Shashi Khasa (7’) and Bharti (39’) scored a goal each for HAR Hockey. The lone goal for Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur came from captain Rukhamani Khus (12’).

