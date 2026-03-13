Sumit Antil wins World Para Athletics GP gold

New Delhi: Double Paralympic Games gold medallist javelin thrower Sumit Antil lived up to his formidable reputation by clinching the top podium spot as India enjoyed another gilt-edged day in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix here on Thursday.

The main event of the day was undoubtedly the men’s javelin throw (F43/F44/F64), and Antil -- winner of back-to-back gold medals at the Tokyo and Paris Paralympics -- spearheaded the Indian charge by clinching the top spot with a power-packed throw of 69.25 metres.

Pushpendra Singh secured the silver medal with a throw of 56.91m, while Poonam Ram took bronze with an effort of 49.48m. Antil said his winning throw exceeded his own expectations by a couple of metres. “This time we have multiple tournaments lined up. I will try to perform well in the upcoming competitions. It is an off-season loading phase for me.

I was not expecting such a throw; I expected around 67-68m, but the throw was good today at 69.25m. So I am happy, and my team is happy as well,” said Antil, the 27-year-old three-time World Championship gold medallist from Sonipat in Haryana.