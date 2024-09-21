Super League Kerala: Malappuram FC share point with Thrissur Magic FC after draw

Malappuram: Malappuram FC and Thrissur Magic FC played a hard-fought 0-0 draw, as both teams put up a commendable display of football in front of an electrifying crowd at the Payyanad Stadium, on Friday.

The two sides, who share the same home ground, were fiercely competitive, each determined to claim victory.

The first half saw Malappuram FC dominating possession with precise ball control and well-coordinated attacks. They came close to scoring on a couple of occasions, but Thrissur Magic FC’s defence was impenetrable, holding their ground with sharp tactics and exceptional resilience. They met every attempt from Malappuram FC with equal determination.

As the game progressed, both teams continued to fight tooth and nail. Even in the match's closing moments, Malappuram FC maintained their relentless pressure, pushing hard to find the back of the net. However, Thrissur Magic FC’s defensive wall stood firm, ensuring the game ended without a goal.