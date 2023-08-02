Live
Surya Akash wins silver medal in ISTF Soft Tennis Championship
Vijayawada: Pokala Surya Akash, an international Soft Tennis player, hailing from Guntur, has won doubles silver medal in International Soft Tennis Federation’s (ISTF) World Tour Soft Tennis Championship, which was held at Pattaya in Thailand from July 25 to 30. He represented Indian doubles team and participated in under-21 category along with his partner Ansuman Babu (Odisha) and won the silver medal.
In the finals, the Indian duo fought to win, but unfortunately, they lost the match and secured second place. The young Indian duo bagged the doubles silver medal. After winning the ISTF World Tour Soft Tennis Championship, Surya Akash arrived in Guntur on Sunday.
In this connection, Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association president Valle Srinu Babu, general secretary D Dilip Kumar, chairman Daram Naveen Kumar, treasurer B Neeraja, Guntur district president B Gangadhara Rao, general secretary K Madavi and others felicitated him.