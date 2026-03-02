T20 WC: All stats from India's thrashing of West Indies

Kolkata: Sanju Samson produced the innings of his life under pressure as India sealed a semi-final berth with a thrilling five-wicket victory over West Indies in their virtual quarter-final Super Eights clash at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

The chase now stands at the highest successful chase in T20Is at this venue.

Chasing a challenging 196 in a high-stakes contest, Samson’s unbeaten 97 anchored India’s chase and ensured they crossed the finish line with four balls to spare, setting up a semi-final meeting with England.

India’s pursuit began nervously after opener Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan fell inside the powerplay. Despite early boundaries, both batters failed to convert their starts, leaving India at 53/2 after six overs.

With the pressure mounting in a must-win encounter, wicketkeeper-batter Samson took control of the chase. He gradually assessed the conditions before shifting gears, punishing anything loose and keeping the required rate in check.

Samson found support in Suryakumar Yadav, and the pair rebuilt the innings with calculated aggression. Samson brought up a crucial half-century off just 27 balls, combining elegance with authority to keep India firmly in contention.

Even after Suryakumar departed for 18, Samson continued unfazed. He forged another important partnership with Tilak Varma, whose brisk 27 off 15 balls ensured India stayed ahead of the required rate.

The duo counterattacked West Indies’ spinners effectively, capitalising on dew and slowing conditions to keep the momentum in India’s favour.

West Indies struck back through Jason Holder and Shamar Joseph, dismissing Tilak and later Hardik Pandya to keep the contest alive heading into the final overs.

With 17 needed off the last two overs, Samson remained calm, expertly managing the chase while Shivam Dube provided valuable support with crucial boundaries.

The equation came down to seven off the final over, but Samson ensured there would be no late drama. He first flicked Romario Shepherd for a towering six to level the scores before finishing the game in style with a lofted boundary over mid-on.

Numbers game between India v West Indies:

150: The number of sixes (150) hit by Rovman Powell in T20Is. He is now the first Caribbean batter to achieve this milestone. Powell erased the record of Nicholas Pooran who has hit 149 sixes for West Indies in the T20Is.

76: The number of sixes hit by West Indies batters in the current WC. The most for them in a single edition of the T20WC.

53/2: Was the score of India's in pp while West Indies scored 45/0.

4: The number of half-centuries scored by Sanju Samson in 60 T20Is matches. It was his first in the T20 WC.

12: Sanju Samson ( 97*) got his first fifty plus score after 12 innings. His last fifty (56) score came v Oman in Abu Dhabi on 19 Sep 2025.

97*: Is the score of Sanju Samson which is the highest ever for India in a run chase in T20WCs surpassing 82* by Virat Kohli v Australia in Mohali in 2016 and v Pakistan in Melbourne in 2022.

196: Was India's highest successful chase in the T20WCs. The previous highest for India was 173 v South Africa in Mirpur in 2014.

6: This is the 6th time when India entered the semifinal in the T20 WCs. After Pakistan and England , India is now the 3rd team to make 6 semi final appearances in T20WCs.

3: Sanju Samson (97*) became the third Indian batter to hit 90 plus score in T20WC innings. Suresh Raina (101) v SA in Gros Islet in 2010 and Rohit Sharma (92) v Australia in Gros Islet in 2024 are the other two Indian batters who scored 90 plus in a T20WC innings.

5:Till date India have played 5 T20Is v West Indies at Eden Garden. India have won all the five.