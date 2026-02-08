T20 WC: All stats from New Zealand’s win over Afghanistan in Group D opener

Tim Seifert’s brilliant half-century and a quickfire knock from Glenn Phillips helped New Zealand chase down Afghanistan’s competitive 182/6 with 13 balls to spare in their opening Group D match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Afghanistan had earlier posted a challenging total, thanks to a counterattacking 63 from Gulbadin Naib off just 35 balls. Naib’s innings and with his 79-run third-wicket partnership with Sediqullah Atal (29) stabilised the innings after pacer Lockie Ferguson ripped through the top order, dismissing Ibrahim Zadran (10) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (27) in his very first over to reduce Afghanistan to 44/2.

Despite losing both Naib and Atal in quick succession to Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra, Afghanistan’s late surge from Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi helped push the total to a competitive 182/6.

In response, Afghanistan struck early through Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who removed Finn Allen and Rachin Ravindra inside two overs to leave New Zealand reeling at 14/2. Seifert, however, counter-attacked with authority, keeping the required run rate in check and allowing in-form Glenn Phillips to settle.

Phillips then produced a quickfire 42 off 25 balls, taking advantage of Rashid Khan’s occasional loose deliveries. The New Zealand skipper finally claimed Phillips’ wicket, breaking a dangerous 74-run stand. Still, Seifert remained composed, bringing up his half-century with aggressive strokes, including back-to-back sixes off Mohammad Nabi. Seifert eventually fell for 65 off 42 balls, giving Afghanistan some hope.

Rashid Khan later removed Mark Chapman (28), tightening the contest. Still, Daryl Mitchell (25* off 13) and skipper Mitchell Santner (17* off 18) produced calm late innings to guide New Zealand to victory with 2.1 overs remaining.

Here’s a look at all the key stats from the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match

182/6 – Afghanistan recorded their highest innings total against New Zealand. Their previous best was 159/6 at Providence in 2024.

63 – Gulbadin Naib’s knock was his fourth fifty in his 82nd match.

1000 – Naib completed 1000 T20I runs during his 63-run knock in the first innings.

65 – Tim Seifert's score is the highest individual score by any Kiwi batsman against Afghanistan. Seifert surpassed Kane Williamson's record, who had scored 40 in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

2 – New Zealand recorded their second victory against Afghanistan in the World Cup.

183 – Highest target ever chased by any team against Afghanistan in T20Is. Previously, Sri Lanka successfully chased 176 at Sharjah in 2022.