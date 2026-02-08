T20 WC: Bethell, Brook hit fifty as England post 184/7 against Nepal

Top-order batter Jacob Bethell and captain Harry Brook's fifty, with a great finish by Will Jacks, helped England post 184/7 in their 20 overs against Nepal in the T20 World Cup 2026 fifth match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Coming to bat first after winning the toss, England were off to a shaky start as their opener Phil Salt, who was returning to the tournament after injury, got out in the seventh ball of the innings, scoring just one run.

Former captain Jos Buttler, who completed a thousand runs in the T20 World Cup history, joining Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mahela Jayawardene and David Warner in the special club, tried to steady the innings with a brisk 22 off 14 balls but was eventually sent to the pavilion by Nandan Yadav in the fifth over.

England were dealt another blow after the end of the powerplay as Tom Banton (2), who struggled from the start, was dismissed by Nepal's experienced bowler Sandeep Lamichhane in the sixth over.

After a poor start, Bethell, playing his first T20 World Cup match, forged a 71-run partnership with the skipper Brook, who was looking in great touch.

Both batters were punishing the bad balls while also rotating the strike, putting pressure on the opposition, who missed a few run-out chances.

Nepal finally got the breakthrough when Jacob Bethell, who completed his half-century in just 28 balls, got caught at long on, chasing an offside-pitched ball. Bethell scored 55 runs in just 35 balls. He hammered four sixes and four boundaries during his innings.

After losing his partner, Brook continued his assault with the help of Sam Curran, who eventually left in the 16th after being clean bowled by Dipendra.

The captain completed his fifty in 31 balls at the start of the 19th over but got caught by Sher Malla on the next ball. Brook scored 53 runs in 32 balls. He hit three maximums and four boundaries during his stay at the crease.

All-rounder Jacks provided England with a good finish as he scored 39 runs in just 18 balls as the team posted a commanding total against Nepal.

For Nepal, Dipendra Singh Airee and Nandan Yadav were the most successful bowlers, as they took two wickets each. They were supported by debutant Sher, who took on the wicket, and Sandeep, who also got the wicket of Tom Banton.

Brief Scores: England 184/7 in 20 overs (Jacob Bethell 55, Harry Brook 53, Will Jacks 39; Dipendra Singh Airee 2-23, Nandan Yadav 2-25) against Nepal.