T20 WC: I especially hope he plays well tomorrow, says Abhishek’s father, Rajkumar Sharma

Colombo: Beaming with pride and emotions, Abhishek Sharma’s father expressed his joy at being present for the India–Pakistan clash, extending heartfelt wishes to team India ahead of their clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at R. Premadas Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Earlier, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that opener Abhishek Sharma, who missed the second match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against Namibia, is “fit to play” and will feature against the arch-rivals in the crucial Group A clash.

Abhishek was admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi on Monday due to a stomach infection, which he picked up during the clash against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In Abhishek's absence, Sanju Samson opened against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, scoring a brisk 22 off eight balls, and could reprise the role if

“I feel very happy to be here in Colombo to watch the India–Pakistan match. It’s going to be a very good game. We send our best wishes to the Indian team — we hope they play well and perform strongly. They are a very good team, and of course, we want India to win. The atmosphere here is wonderful. Since the World Cup is being held in India, people are celebrating, and there is a lot of happiness among the fans,” Rajkumar Sharma told IANS.

“Everyone is congratulating the team, and India is playing very well. I just hope they continue to perform well, and I especially hope Abhishek plays well. Our prayers are always with him. May he continue to play like this for India and help the country win. These are our heartfelt wishes for him," he said.

India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group in the opening stages of the past five editions of the T20 World Cup and the previous two 50-over World Cup competitions. Till now, the two sides have played each other eight times in the T20 World Cup, with India emerging victorious on seven occasions, while Pakistan managed to win only once (in 2021).

“People are absolutely crazy about cricket here — there’s huge excitement all around. Everyone is especially thrilled that Abhishek Sharma is fit. The fans are very happy and excited, and they’re wishing the Indian team all the very best for the match. We hope both teams play a great game tomorrow. We’re here to support the Indian team and give them our good wishes. Rajkumar, Abhishek’s father, is our childhood friend — we are like family. There’s a very close bond between us. Abhishek has always breathed cricket, eaten cricket, and talked cricket. His passion for the game has been there since childhood,” Abhishek’s uncle Sardar Sardar Bhupinder Singh told IANS.

Abhishek had rattled the Pakistanis with his aggressive batting in the recent Asia Cup as he went hammer and tongs at their bowling. He will be very crucial for India, making a good start on Sunday.