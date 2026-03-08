T20 WC: If India plays to its potential, no one can stop them, says Harbhajan ahead of final

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh extended his best wishes to the Indian cricket team ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, urging the players to play like champions and give their best in the title clash.

Speaking to IANS before the summit clash, Harbhajan expressed confidence in the team’s ability to rise to the occasion and lift the trophy if they play to their full potential.

“On my behalf, many best wishes to Team India. Today is the final, so play like champions. And if India plays to its true potential, no one can stop them from becoming champions. I want to wish everyone on the team to just go out there and give it their all. Chak de phatte! Go India!" Harbhajan told IANS

Harbhajan Singh was a key member of India's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad, providing crucial breakthroughs. He played a pivotal role in the semifinal against Australia, where his spell of 1-24 in 4 overs helped restrict the opposition. He also contributed to the bowl-out victory against Pakistan. The off-spinner took seven wickets during the tournament.

India head into the final against New Zealand with a slight edge. Playing at home, carrying the tag of defending champions, and coming off recent bilateral wins against the Kiwis, India appears to have momentum on their side. However, history provides a counterbalance—India has never beaten New Zealand in tournament encounters.

India and New Zealand have faced each other 30 times in T20Is, out of which the Men in Blue have won 18 games, while the Black Caps have come victorious on only 11 occasions.

India will aim to create history by becoming the only team with three T20 World Cup trophies.

While New Zealand has never won a T20 World Cup trophy, they will look to produce another collective performance when they face India in the final, hoping to overturn the odds and clinch the title for the first time.