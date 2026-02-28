T20 WC Super 8s: Pak need big win over Lanka, England favour to seal semis

Pallekele: Pakistan will need a commanding win over already-eliminated Sri Lanka and a favour from England to keep their semifinal hopes alive in the T20 World Cup when they play their final Super 8 match here on Saturday.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka have already crashed out of the semifinal race after Super 8 defeats to England and New Zealand, while England have sealed their place in the last four.

Pakistan, placed third in the table, are locked in a battle with New Zealand for the second and final berth, but the Kiwis are in a far stronger position than Agha’s side. With three points and a vastly superior net run rate of 3.050, New Zealand are in pole position compared to Pakistan’s solitary point from two matches and a negative NRR of -0.461. But all hope is not lost for Pakistan, who can still qualify if England thrash New Zealand by a huge margin on Friday and Agha’s men, in turn, beat Sri Lanka just as comprehensively.

However, it would be a big ask for Pakistan’s batters and bowlers to put together a clinical show, having largely misfired in the tournament. Sahibzada Farhan stands head and shoulders above the rest with 283 runs at 70.75, including one century and two fifties, at a strike rate of 158.10. But beyond him, no other specialist batter in the Pakistan camp has crossed three figures in this T20 World Cup. All-rounder Shadab Khan, whose role in the side has sparked a heated debate between two prominent former cricketers, has the second-best tally with 111 runs.

While skipper Agha (44 runs), Saim Ayub (70) and star batter Babar Azam (91) have only disappointed, Pakistan will have their hopes pinned on the dangerous Fakhar Zaman to deliver the goods.