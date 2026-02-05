T20 WC: Two World Cups, 20 years apart – Italy skipper Wayne Madsen's whirlwind journey

New Delhi: When Wayne Madsen takes the field at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 9, he will inscribe his name in the history books for more than one reason. Apart from being the captain of Italy playing its first-ever cricket World Cup match against fellow European nation Scotland, Madsen will join a select list of athletes who have featured in World Cups in two different sports.

But in Madsen's case, it will also be for different nations. Back in 2006, Madsen played in the Hockey World Cup for South Africa in Monchengladbach, Germany. Twenty years on, he will hold a cricket bat instead of a hockey stick when he dons Italy's blue jersey in the Men’s T20 World Cup.

None would have pictured this in their wildest dreams - not even those who believe in the stuff of fantasy. Italy, a football-crazy nation with a rich history, could end up missing the bus to the FIFA World Cup in a year in which its much lesser-celebrated cricket team makes its debut on the biggest stage in the shortest format, though the football side still has to clear the European playoffs.

Sitting in a hotel in Chennai, a day before Italy play a warm-up match against UAE at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Madsen is imagining the scene when he walks out with the team sheet in hand in Kolkata for Italy’s first game in a cricket World Cup coming against Scotland.

"My Italian heritage means a great deal to me. Representing Italy connects family history with professional life. Wearing this badge carries responsibility not just to the present team, but to the future of Italian cricket. Walking out at Eden Gardens will be incredibly special.

"Pride will be the dominant emotion for me, pride in the group, in the journey, and in what Italian cricket has achieved. Captaining Italy at a World Cup is a huge honour, a great responsibility and one that I’m extremely excited for," says Madsen, who has four T20I caps for Italy, in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Though Madsen was announced as Italy’s captain in November last year, the reality of having that leadership armband hit him after arriving in India. “I found out on our November tour, though I would say the reality only properly sunk in arriving in India and I imagine leading the team out at Eden Gardens will take it up another level!” he said.

For someone who represented South Africa at the Hockey World Cup and played domestic cricket for KwaZulu-Natal, Madsen has carved a reputation as one of English county cricket's most reliable batters, while turning out for Derbyshire. He also had stints with London Spirit and Manchester Originals (The Hundred), Jo’burg Super Kings (SA 20), Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi (PSL) and Rangpur Riders (BPL).

But Madsen’s Italian heritage, via his family, opened a door that seemed to shut when an England call-up didn’t come. “I genuinely never imagined myself playing in a cricket World Cup. This journey has unfolded through commitment, opportunity, and being part of a group that truly believes in what it’s building. It’s been unexpected, but incredibly rewarding,” he said.

From his hockey days, Madsen remembers locking horns with Dilip Tirkey, India's most-capped men’s player and current Hockey India president, during the 2006 World Cup in Germany. “He was a world-class player and a strong leader. You knew immediately you were facing someone of real quality. Those encounters are valuable because they force you to raise your own standards,” he said.

That tournament left an indelible mark on Madsen, who had another moment to cherish. "Scoring the late equaliser against Korea in a 2-2 draw. That tournament taught me a lot about pressure, preparation, and playing in front of big crowds. Those environments demand clarity and composure, and the lessons from that experience have stayed with me throughout my career,” he said.

Twenty years later, the setting has changed but the stakes still remain high for Madsen. “It’s something I’m very grateful for. To experience a World Cup even once is rare; doing it in two sports, almost 20 years apart, puts a lot into perspective. It reminds you how fortunate you are and how important it is to enjoy the moment,” he added.

The technical crossover between hockey and cricket is apparent when Madsen showcases a range of different shots: sweep, reverse-sweep, ramp, and upper-cut. "Theres the skill side of things, the wrist work, sweeping, reverse sweeping. The biggest takeaway was learning how to stay calm in high-pressure situations.

"Whether it’s hockey or cricket, the crowd, the expectations, and the stakes can be overwhelming if you let them be. Playing at the top level in hockey taught me how to manage that," he said.

Madsen’s years as a mid-fielder in hockey prepared him for cricket captaincy in ways that might not be immediately visible. “Very much so. I played a lot in the centre of midfield, where you would help to control the press etc, just like a captain supporting the bowler in setting his field.

“Leadership is about shared responsibility, trust, and clarity. Those principles don’t change with the sport. I’m fortunate to be part of a leadership group where everyone takes ownership,” he said.

Italy's success at the European qualifications last July, in which they finished second to the Netherlands, guaranteed their World Cup debut. For a nation where cricket exists in football's overwhelming shadow, visibility at the Men’s T20 World Cup carries transformative potential.

“This team has been built on commitment and belief. Players come from different backgrounds and systems, but everyone has fully bought into what we’re trying to achieve. There’s a strong sense of identity and purpose within the group.

“It’s a landmark moment. Visibility at this level matters enormously. When people see Italy competing on the world stage, it creates belief and interest. This tournament is an important step in the sport’s long-term growth in Italy,” added Madsen.

Italy's Group C draw in the T20 World Cup offers no easy passage. Two-time champions England are filled with world-class players who play IPL regularly. Fellow two-time winners West Indies are inconsistent but capable of explosive brilliance.

Nepal are the tournament's dark horses riding a wave of domestic enthusiasm and Scotland, stung by their qualifying loss to Italy and coming in place of Bangladesh, are keen to spring surprises. Managing expectations while maintaining a competitive edge requires careful calibration, feels Madsen.

“We want to win games and be competitive in every match. If we play disciplined, smart cricket and back our preparation, we give ourselves a chance. Our focus is always on performance first.

“The key is routine and clarity. Eden Gardens is iconic, but once the game begins, it’s still cricket. We’re focused on staying present, sticking to our plans, and enjoying the occasion without being distracted by it,” he added.

Madsen’s vision extends beyond the results Italy can conjure up in the T20 World Cup. Strong performances would mean more investment in infrastructure, pathways, systems, and a whole lot of belief.

But on February 9 at Eden Gardens, Italian cricket gets its moment to shine under the Kolkata sun. “I hope this World Cup lays a foundation. If it helps create pathways, belief, and opportunity for the next generation of Italian cricketers, then we’ve done something meaningful,” concluded Madsen.