T20 WC: 'Wanted my son to feel how emotional I was,' says Hardik on energetic celebration after Bethell's wicket

New Delhi: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has revealed the reason behind his energetic celebration after dismissing Jacob Bethell in the second semi-final match of the T20 World Cup 2026 played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Hardik's fast throw at the striker's end in the final over of England's chase helped end Bethel's magnificent innings of 102 runs. The reaction from the 32-year-old after dismissing Bethell was telling as he was very animated in his celebration, pumping up the entire side. Hardik revealed that it was because his son Agastya and girlfriend Mahieka Sharma were present in the stands, and he wanted them to feel his emotions after the crucial wicket.

“One batter I had to get out from the field was Bethell, the way he was batting. I knew I had to keep calm and throw it where it was supposed to be. I would have liked it a little closer to the stumps, but nevertheless, we got the job done," Hardik said in a video released by BCCI on X.

“The reaction was also because my son came, and I wanted my son and Mahieka to enjoy this moment and feel how emotional I was,” he added.

Before the brilliant fielding effort, Hardik showed his class in the bowling when he gave away just 9 runs in the 18th over and also took the wicket of Sam Curran, who was looking to hit hard and clear the boundary, before getting caught at mid-wicket.

Hardik revealed that before the over, he entered Zen mode and, despite his heart racing from the pressure, remained calm and focused.

“There are two ways in life. I could have got my heart racing and not been able to execute, so I went into my Zen mode. It’s quite amazing that instead of my heartbeat rushing, I stayed still. I’m really proud of that," Hardik said.

Due to his efforts, Hardik was named the impact player of the match in the dressing room after the match.

Hardik will play a crucial role when India faces New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.



