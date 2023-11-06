Taekwondo Premier League 1.2 in Hyderabad on December 19 -21, 2023

After the runaway success of its inaugural edition, the Taekwondo Premier League is all set for TPL 1.2 in Hyderabad on December 19 -21, 2023. Season 1 Leg 2 will be exclusively for Young Teens born on or before December 31, 2006, just like TPL 1.1 was only for Men in the 58.1kg-67.9kg category weight category.

Interestingly, in another innovation, India’s best Male and Female players will fight shoulder-to-shoulder for their teams, adding extra spice to the competition.

Organised by Ineil Sports Private Limited, Black Belt World (USA) Pro Taekwondo Corporation, JR International Taekwondo Academy and GKPR, the league will have 12 franchises from across the country. The players need to have a Kukkiwon World Taekwondo Black Belt Certificate to make the cut.

“Our goal is to provide a platform for every taekwondo player in the country. This leg is for our Teen Stars,” Duvvuri Ganesh, Creator, Founder and Director of Taekwondo Premier League, said. “We hope to make taekwondo as popular as it is in the rest of the world through our initiatives,” he added.





Grand Master Jun Lee from South Korea, Chief Commissioner of Taekwondo Premier League, pointed out that taekwondo was not just a sport but the best defence form that every kid must learn. “The TPL will help our athletes become technically sharper and more competitive,” he said.



Grand Master Jayanth Reddy, Chairman of JR International Taekwondo Academy express his views to create the platform to the players and train them for perfection towards these leagues and motivate them as well.

Venkata K Ganjam, Co-Creator and Founder, welcomed the new team owners into the fold. “We had several big corporates and celebrity owners in the inaugural edition, led by Imark Developers (Hyderabad Gliders), Global Sports (Haryana Hunters, Bengaluru Ninjas, Delhi Warriors), Ocean Diamonds (Maharashtra Avengers), Gitika Takuldar (Assam Heroes), Vijay Kumar Bhansali (Gujarat Thunders) and DrVamsy (Rajasthan Rebels)

“We now have Jimmy Patel (Chennai Strikers) and S Vinay Kumar Reddy (Punjab Royals) in the mix. The other two franchises Himachal Hurricanes and Lucknow Nawabs are with the TPL Board itself,” he said.

Navneetha Bachu, Co-Founder of the League, is pleased to see the sport grow in the country and also it creates the empowerment with confidence the Women. “I have been associated with taekwondo for 25 years now. I have benefitted a lot from sports and it’s time to give it back and help taekwondo grow in India,” said.