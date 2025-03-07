'Target was to score on my first game’: Sakshi Rana on her dream senior team debut

At just 17, Sakshi Rana made headway into the Indian squad and showed incredible potential at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25, her debut senior international tournament in Indian colours, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

She was handed her debut during India’s first match against Spain and despite their unfortunate 3-4 loss, it was a day to remember for Sakshi as she scored an incredible field goal on her debut. She then featured against Spain again and Germany respectively.

“I was waiting for the day of my debut for a long time so I was really happy about it. I wasn’t nervous as such before the match because the seniors supported me and told me that there are no mistakes in your first game, hence, I could play freely,” Sakshi shared about her debut experience.

Sakshi’s goal was a brilliant individual effort. She pressed effectively and timed her tackle perfectly to win the ball in a dangerous area, after which she took a touch and fired a backhand shot from inside the circle to score her first goal. While talking through the moment, Sakshi explained, “My target was to score on my debut so I was very determined. When I made the effort and snatched the ball, I saw no one was around me and just took the shot. Everyone started shouting and I realised that I had scored a goal. I was extremely happy.”

When the squad was released, Sakshi was initially named in the standbys but chief coach Harendra Singh recognised her hard work and potential and included her in the squad against Spain. “When he (Harendra Singh) told me I am playing, he said he is not selecting me, but my game. He told me I would get a chance to score and that the senior players would help me on the field. He even hugged me after my goal, which was a special moment for me,” she stated.

Despite her strong performances, Sakshi feels she needs to work on her speed in training. “As I have played against foreign players in the Hockey India League and Pro League recently, I have realised it is all about speed now. I have to be quick on the field, especially since I am a forward, so I will be working on that now.”

Sakshi was an integral part of the Indian Junior Women’s Team that clinched gold at the Women’s Junior Asia Cup last year. Now, she is determined to carry that momentum forward and help India secure the Junior World Cup title in Chile later this year. “My focus is entirely on the Junior World Cup, and I’m training hard for it. With consistent practice and dedication, I believe I can contribute to India winning another medal,” she concluded.