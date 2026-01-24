Tata Steel Masters: Gukesh to meet Abdusattorov in round 6

Wijk Aan Zee

(The Netherlands)

A win in the previous match boosting his confidence, India’s world champion D Gukesh will meet joint leader Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan in the sixth round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament here.

Gukesh, who defeated Thai Dai Van Nguyen of Czech Republic with black pieces in the fifth round, will have another black game to negotiate. But, if the form of the youngest ever world champion is any indication, the colour of the pieces should not matter.

Missing out on a superior position in the opening round against Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan and then being slightly shaky against Dutch Grandmaster Jorden van Foreest, Gukesh conceded that the start might have been indifferent but everything was well now.

With four draws and a lone victory, the Indian is sharing the fourth spot with three points in his bag, a half point behind Abdusattorov, Sindarov and Hans Niemann of United States.

Arjun Erigaisi started off with a win against R Praggnanandhaa and then had three draws thereafter. He lost to Vladimir Fedoseev, the Russian who is representing Slovenia.

Erigaisi’s loss was disappointing as he went down amidst wild complexities which is considered to be his forte. With 2.5 points, Arjun slipped to joint seventh spot from being a co-leader and will hope to make a strong comeback against Matthias Bluebaum of Germany in the sixth round.

Defending champion Praggnanandhaa is one player who has not performed up to expectations of his huge fanbase. With just 1.5 points to back himself, it is important for the lone Indian in the Candidates’ tournament to find his groove soon. Otherwise, it could be very late for a recovery.