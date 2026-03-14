TCA alleges Rs 64 cr diversion, seeks probe into HCA funds

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and Minister G Vivekanand, alleging that nearly Rs 64 crore belonging to the cricket body had been illegally diverted and demanded an immediate investigation.

TCA General Secretary Dharam Guruva Reddy claimed that the minister’s recent remark about spending Rs 64 crore on district cricket infrastructure amounted to an indirect admission that the funds had been taken from HCA. “When a minister publicly says he will spend Rs 64 crore received from HCA on district infrastructure, he is indirectly admitting that the money was taken.

If this is not treated as a confession of wrongdoing, then the very purpose of laws governing sports bodies loses meaning,” Guruva Reddy said.

He questioned the authority of a minister to control funds belonging to a cricket association governed by strict bylaws and accountable to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). “Who the hell is he to spend HCA’s publicly accountable money? These are development funds meant for young cricketers, not political charity money,” he said. The TCA also alleged that a collusive handling of an arbitration dispute involving Visaka Industries resulted in a loss of nearly Rs 69 crore to HCA — funds originally intended for cricket development. Dharam said the association spent more than Rs 5 crore on legal battles in internal disputes but failed to protect the money meant for grassroots cricket. “HCA spent crores on lawyers for futile disputes but could not protect Rs 69 crore meant for young cricketers. This is not incompetence — this is collusion,” he alleged.

TCA demanded that the Rs 64 crore be returned to HCA accounts and placed under BCCI supervision to ensure transparent utilisation for district cricket infrastructure.

The association also called for Minister Vivekanand’s resignation or suspension until the matter is investigated and urged the BCCI to appoint a special oversight committee to examine governance issues within HCA.