TCA demands CBI probe into HCA-Visakha deal

The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) has demanded a comprehensive Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the controversial Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA)–Visakha agreement, terming it a “classic case of opaque dealings, backdated arrangements, and institutional compromise.”

Reacting to the explosive expose titled “Uppal Stadium Deal: Another Bofors waiting to haunt Congress,” TCA stated that the revelations raise serious concerns over financial propriety, governance failure, and possible manipulation of official records within HCA.

TCA General Secretary Guruva Reddy, who is currently spearheading TCA’s battle for affiliation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said the issue is not an isolated transaction, but a reflection of deep-rooted systemic failure within HCA.“This is not just about one agree ment. It exposes a pattern of functioning where transparency is absent and accountability is systematically bypassed,” he stated.