TCA sends reminder to BCCI on ‘Illegal’ HCA Council

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) sent an urgent reminder to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), reiterating the serious constitutional violations earlier highlighted in its representation dated January 15, 2026, against the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) for forming the Governing Council of the proposed Telangana T20 Premier League. Addressed to top BCCI officials including the President, IPL Governing Council Chairman, CEO, and Ombudsman, the reminder asserts that the council was constituted in complete disregard of the Supreme Court–approved BCCI Constitution.

According to TCA, the Governing Council was formed without mandatory approval of the HCA Annual General Meeting, in violation of Rules 14 and 15, and its composition does not follow due electoral process as required under Rule 28. It further alleges conflicts of interest among members, unauthorised appointments including that of an interim CEO, and breaches of the Code of Conduct and Ethics.

TCA has also pointed out that the council was announced while cases related to HCA are pending before the Bombay and Telangana High Courts, terming the body “void ab initio.” It claims that all members of the council are constitutionally disqualified due to conflicts of interest, litigation, or irregular appointments.

Warning of reputational damage to BCCI and the IPL brand, TCA has urged immediate intervention, including scrapping the council, suspending HCA’s administrative powers, initiating disciplinary proceedings, appointing an interim administrator, and withholding any approval or funding for the league until full constitutional compliance is ensured.