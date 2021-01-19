Team ‘Page3 Panthers’ logo launched

Celebration Makers and Page3 Events, the joint owners of the Team Page3 Panthers unveiled their team logo here in the city on Sunday night at the lawns of Country Club at Begumpet.

Kiran Dembla Celebrity Fitness Expert, who is also well-known women bodybuilder, unveiled the logo in the presence of two owners of the team Vishesh Sinha and Saurabh Surekha, Event Industry veterans Surath Singh Malhotra, Neeraj Thakur, players and other experiential industry professionals.

A giant-size cricket ball of 8 feet(inflatable) is put up at the launch to mark the occasion. The launch was graced by over 100 professionals comprised of DJs, choreographers, event managers, planners, wedding planners, hoteliers.

Team Page3 Panthers is one of the six teams of Event Professionals Cricket League ECube Premier League--Season 5. E-Cube Premier League (EPL) is an Indian Event Industry's biggest and most awaited cricket League. After 4 successful seasons, EPL-5 is scheduled in this month.

The Team Page3 Panthers is led by its captain Sai. It has one lady player, Chanchal, a professional anchor.

Kiran Dembla, one of the few women in her chosen field is a fitness trainer for celebrities like Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty etc said it is the survival of the fittest world. The successful professionals need to manage stress, mental health and lifestyle diseases of the modern world. The professional cricket league like this by event professionals for event professionals is a very good initiative.

Vishesh Sinha and Saurabh Surekha, the owners of the team say event entrepreneurs are more stress-prone. They provide entertainment through their events. They need to be fit both physically and mentally. The Premier Cricket league like this helps event industry fraternity in many ways.

The other teams of ECube Premier League includes Deccan Strikers, Rocky Rizers11, NM Page 3 Warriors, Alankrita Night Riders, Flying Horse Champions.

The season 5 ECube Premier League will be played for three days, starting from January 26th and will end with finals on January 29th. The Champion will walk away with prize money of Rs 1 lakh, according to Neeraj Thakur, General Secretary of TCEI

TCEI is only the events professional's body in the country to organise a professional cricket league involving events, exhibitions, experiential professionals.

Though some tournaments are being held in a very small way, the scale and magnitude at which it is being organised is something unique to Telangana State only said both Surath Singh Malhotra and Neeraj Thakur.

The main purpose according to Neeraj Thakur is to show of comradery and build team spirit in the fraternity.

On the whole 90 players, double the number of supporting staff— comprising of coaches, therapists, fitness experts, managers, umpires, team owners, scorers are expected to participate in the 3-day event.

The Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI) is a representative body of the Events, Exhibitions and Entertainment Entrepreneurs in Telangana. TCEI is the voice of the industry affiliated to the FTCCI & similar prestigious organisations.