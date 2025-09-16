Telangana Football Association to conduct youth league soon

  • Menu
Hyderabad: TheTelangana Football Association (TFA) has decided to conduct the TFA Youth League for U13 and U15 categories during this year at a resolution passed in its Annual General Body Meeting here at Nizam Club on Sunday.

TFA Chairman Dr. K.T. Mahi has assured that all participating district teams in the Youth League will be provided with boarding and lodging facilities.

We have conducted the Telangana Women’s League and the winners team was nominated to IWL2.

The players from the youth league will be scouted for the State team.

The Annual General Body Meeting, which began with two minutes of silence in remembrance of TFA Treasurer Late Selcucos, was presided over by TFA Chairman Dr. K.T. Mahi, Ashok Anand Legal advisor TFA, President Dr. Rafath Ali IAS, and General Secretary G.P. Palguna. All TFA office bearers were also present. Ganapathi from Karimnagar was unanimously nominated as the new TFA Treasurer.

