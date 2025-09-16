Live
- India remains at the heart of growth journey as tech firm Nothing raises $200 million
- Chennai’s single-ticketing app ready, but no autorickshaw fare revision stalls roll out
- Tannishtha Chatterjee on ‘full plate’: This film was born out of struggle, grit, hope
- Mira Rajput hits the gym with a sprinkle of ‘morning blues’
- Rahul visits flood-hit areas in Amritsar, Gurdaspur
- IOC president Coventry calls Sydney 2000 "spark" of her Olympic journey
- Sensex, Nifty open higher as India-US trade talks set to resume
- Sahastradhara cloudburst: PM Modi, HM Shah dial U'khand CM Dhami, assure full support
- Akhilesh Yadav calls for more military schools
- Collectors' Conference Continues: CM Chandrababu Naidu Focuses on IT, Revenue, and Law and Order
Telangana Football Association to conduct youth league soon
Hyderabad: TheTelangana Football Association (TFA) has decided to conduct the TFA Youth League for U13 and U15 categories during this year at a...
Hyderabad: TheTelangana Football Association (TFA) has decided to conduct the TFA Youth League for U13 and U15 categories during this year at a resolution passed in its Annual General Body Meeting here at Nizam Club on Sunday.
TFA Chairman Dr. K.T. Mahi has assured that all participating district teams in the Youth League will be provided with boarding and lodging facilities.
We have conducted the Telangana Women’s League and the winners team was nominated to IWL2.
The players from the youth league will be scouted for the State team.
The Annual General Body Meeting, which began with two minutes of silence in remembrance of TFA Treasurer Late Selcucos, was presided over by TFA Chairman Dr. K.T. Mahi, Ashok Anand Legal advisor TFA, President Dr. Rafath Ali IAS, and General Secretary G.P. Palguna. All TFA office bearers were also present. Ganapathi from Karimnagar was unanimously nominated as the new TFA Treasurer.