Telangana Hosts Sports Shooting Leadership Conclave, Charts Vision for Olympic Excellence

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rifle Association (TRA) successfully organized and concluded the 1st Sports Shooting Leadership Conclave – 2026, marking a historic first-of-its-kind initiative in India. The prestigious event was held at the TRA Registered Office, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

The conclave brought together eminent policymakers, senior IPS and civil service officers, sports administrators, and representatives from various government departments and sports bodies to deliberate on a comprehensive roadmap for the growth of shooting sports in Telangana and across the country. Key discussions focused on grassroots development, infrastructure enhancement, scientific training methodologies, and alignment with national and international standards.

The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries including Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, President of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI); Amit Sanghi, President, TRA and Senior Vice President, NRAI; Dr. M. Ramesh, I.P.S., Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad; Ms. Harichandana Dasari, I.A.S., District Collector, Hyderabad; A. P. Jithender Reddy, Former Member of Parliament and Advisor to the Government of Telangana on Sports Affairs; A. Sonibala Devi, I.F.S., Director & Managing Director, Sports Authority of Telangana; along with several senior officials and invited guests.

In his keynote address, Amit Sanghi described shooting as a high-pressure sport that demands exceptional discipline, focus, and mental resilience. He stated that the conclave aimed to build a stronger, inclusive, and performance-driven shooting ecosystem in Telangana capable of consistently producing champions.

He highlighted the reduction of the Minimum Qualifying Score (MQS), approved by NRAI in May 2025 following TRA’s recommendation, to widen opportunities for talented athletes, especially those from smaller towns and modest backgrounds. He emphasized improving access to quality equipment to ensure talent is not limited by financial constraints.

Sanghi also outlined plans for a proposed Shooting Premier League to enhance visibility and sponsorship opportunities, regular NRAI-supported training camps, and the launch of *TriggerPoint*, a digital magazine promoting continuous learning. Additionally, he announced the development of the TRA website and mobile application to enhance transparency and streamline processes for athletes.

Emphasizing infrastructure development, Sanghi underlined the need to upgrade the Gachibowli shooting range to international standards. He also spoke about integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into training systems to provide data-driven performance insights, clarifying that AI would serve as a support mechanism for coaches and athletes rather than a replacement.

Addressing the gathering, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo congratulated TRA for organizing the conclave and encouraged similar initiatives across other states. He stressed infrastructure modernization, scientific coaching systems, and AI-driven performance analysis. He also informed that NRAI has initiated structured programs such as the Academy for Coaches & Judges and ISSF-certified jury training facilities, assuring full support to Telangana’s developmental efforts.

A. P. Jithender Reddy appreciated the conclave’s theme, “Shaping the Future of Indian Shooting Sports,” and emphasized that shooting should be treated as a priority sport rather than merely an extracurricular activity. Referring to the enhanced sports budget of the Telangana Government, he expressed confidence that the state could produce at least two to three Olympians by 2032 through scientific training methodologies and technological integration.

Dr. M. Ramesh, I.P.S., encouraged athletes to practice regularly at authorized shooting ranges while maintaining discipline and responsible participation. M. Ramana Kumar, I.P.S., motivated athletes to pursue excellence with dedication and consistency. Salalith Tottempudi highlighted the need for structured guidance and institutional support to help athletes reach Olympic standards.

Aman Sanghi, CEO of Synatech Solutions, elaborated on the transformative role of AI technology in modern sports training, explaining how cost-effective AI tools can enhance performance analytics, improve precision training, and strengthen competitive outcomes for both TRA and NRAI.

The conclave concluded with a vote of thanks by Nawab Shafath Ali Khan, Governing Body Member, TRA.