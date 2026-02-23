Telangana Rifle Association to Host 1st Sports Shooting Leadership Conclave – 2026

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rifle Association (TRA) will host the “1st Sports Shooting Leadership Conclave – 2026” on Thursday, February 26, 2026. The conclave will be held at the Registered Office of the Association, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

The event aims to bring together eminent leaders, policymakers, sports administrators and senior officials to deliberate on the development, promotion and future roadmap of shooting sports in Telangana and across India. Key discussions will focus on strengthening grassroots participation, upgrading infrastructure, nurturing young talent, and aligning the state’s shooting ecosystem with national and international standards.

The conclave will witness the participation of senior IPS and civil service officers, along with representatives from government departments and sports authorities, underscoring the importance of collaborative leadership in advancing the sport.

Distinguished Speakers at the Conclave include:

Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, President, National Rifle Association of India

Amit Sanghi, President, Telangana Rifle Association & Senior Vice President, National Rifle Association of India

Harichandana Dasari, I.A.S., District Collector, Hyderabad

M. Ramesh, I.P.S., Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad

A. P. Jithender Reddy, Former Member of Parliament; Special Representative & Advisor to the Government of Telangana on Sports Affairs; President, Telangana Olympic Association

A. Sonibala Devi, I.F.S., Director, Vice-Chairperson & Managing Director, Sports Authority of Telangana

Shiva Sena Reddy, Chairman, Sports Authority of Telangana

The conclave is expected to set a strategic direction for the sustained growth and excellence of shooting sports in Telangana.