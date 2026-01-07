Telangana shooters deliver stellar medal haul at 68th national shooting championship competitions

Hyderabad: Telangana Rifle Association (TRA) announced a strong and well-rounded medal performance by its athletes at the prestigious National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) 2025, conducted by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). The championship saw participation from over 30,000 athletes from across India, competing in Sub-Youth, Youth, Senior, Masters, Senior Masters and Super Masters categories in Men and Women divisions.

Telangana shooters secured a total of 8 medals — 4 Gold, 1 Silver and 3 Bronze, showcasing excellence across Shotgun and Rifle disciplines. Of these, Shotgun events contributed 3 Gold medals, while Rifle events added 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 3 Bronze medals, underlining the depth and balance of Telangana’s shooting talent.

In Shotgun competitions, Telangana delivered standout performances. Gusti Noria clinched the Gold Medal in (N-84) Clay Pigeon Skeet Shooting – ISSF Senior Master Men Individual, while Darius Chenai secured Gold in (N-72) Clay Pigeon Trap Shooting – ISSF Senior Master Men Individual. Continuing the winning momentum, Yuvek Battula and Venkat Lakshmi Lakku captured Gold in (N-97) Skeet Mixed Junior Team – ISSF National Championship, marking a major success for Telangana’s junior contingent. Additionally, E. Chetan Reddy earned a Bronze Medal in (N-92) Clay Pigeon Skeet Shooting – ISSF Master Men Individual.

In Rifle events, Mohd Abdul Khalique emerged as one of Telangana’s top medalists, winning Gold in (NM-14) 50M Rifle Prone Junior Men – ISSF Civilian Championship and adding a Bronze in (NM-13) 50M Rifle Prone Junior Men – ISSF National Championship, along with teammates Khan Mustafa Khan and *Rohit Kaviti. Telangana further secured a Silver Medal in (NM-09) 50M Rifle Three Position Junior Women – ISSF Civilian Championship through Chennupalli Pranathi, Raja Sagi Sri Apoorva, and *Dhavalika Devi Nyamurs. Rohit Kaviti also contributed with a Bronze Medal in (NM-04) 50M Rifle Three Position Junior Men – ISSF Civilian Championship.

Congratulating the medal winners and participants, Amit Sanghi, President of the Telangana Rifle Association, Senior Vice-President of NRAI, and Vice-President of the Telangana Olympic Association (TOA), praised the athletes for their discipline, commitment and resilience. He stated that the consistent medal-winning performances reflect Telangana’s robust training ecosystem and its growing stature in Indian shooting sports.

The Telangana Rifle Association extended heartfelt congratulations to all medalists and participants and thanked the NRAI for the successful conduct of the 68th NSCC 2025. The association reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing talent and building a strong pipeline of shooters capable of excelling at national and international levels.

Members of the press and media are invited to continue supporting and celebrating the achievements of Telangana’s shooters, whose success is inspiring the next generation to pursue excellence in the sport.

Results:

(N-84) CLAY PIGEON SKEET SHOOTING (ISSF) NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SR. MASTER MEN INDIVIDUAL Semifinal F inal

1. GUSTI NORIA TRA (99) 41 Gold

2. GIRISTH PUNJA KAR (97) 39 Silver

3. RAJAGOPAL TONDAIMAN TN (92) 33 Bronze

(N-92) CLAY PIGEON SKEET SHOOTING (ISSF) MASTER MEN INDIVIDUAL

1. SAROSH KHAN RAJ (98) 44 Gold

2. SYED HAMMAD MEER DEL (106) 41 Silver

3. E.CHETAN REDDY TRA (105) 34 Bronze

(N-97) SKEET MIXED JUNIOR TEAM (ISSF) NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

1. YUVEK BATTULA TRA 68.0 141 Gold

VENKAT LAKSHMI LAKKU 73.0

2. VANSHIKA MP 71.0 140 Silver

JYOTIRADITYA SINGH 69.0

3. PARMEET KAUR RAJ 63.0 136 Bronze

HARMEHAR SINGH LALLY 73.0

(N-72) CLAY PIGEON TRAP SHOOTING (ISSF) NATIONAL SENIOR MASTER MEN INDIVIDUAL

1. DARIUS CHENAI TRA (94) 36 Gold

2. DR. PARTHIBAN MANOHARAN TN (100) 33 Silver

3. IQBAL NABI UP (92) 29 Bronze

(NM-13) 50M RIFLE PRONE JUNIOR MEN (ISSF) NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP (INDIVIDUAL & TEAM)

1. VEDANT NITIN WAGHMARE MAH 623.0 1855.8 Gold

KRISHNA VIKAS SHELKE 617.2

GAURAV DINESH DESLE 615.6

2. MANVENDRA SINGH RAJ 620.8 1846.0 Silver

DEEPENDRA SINGH 613.7

HARSH VARDHAN SHARMA 611.5

3. MOHD ABDUL KHALIQUE TRA 616.1 1840.6 Bronze

-KHAN MUSTAFA KHAN

ROHIT KAVITI 616.1

ADNAN KHUSROVE 608.4

(NM-14) 50M RIFLE PRONE JUNIOR MEN (ISSF) CIVILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP (INDIVIDUAL & TEAM)

1. MOHD ABDUL KHALIQUE TRA 616.1 1840.4 Gold

-KHAN MUSTAFA KHAN

ROHIT KAVITI 616.1

RAYAN FAISAL YOUSUFUDDIN 608.2

2. MANVENDRA SINGH SHEKHAWAT RAJ 620.8 1838.5 Silver

HARSH VARDHAN SHARMA 611.5

PRINCE 606.2

3. DEVANSH MOUDGIL H.P. 620.2 1832.9 Bronze

FARHAN MIRZA 611.6

SOMIL NEGI 601.1

(NM-09) 50M RIFLE THREE POSITION JUNIOR WOMEN (ISSF) CIVILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP (INDIVIDUAL & TEAM)

1. SHRIVALLI SHRIVASTAVA MP 583.0-27x 1737.0-72x Gold

ARCHANA DAMAHE 578.0-20x

PRATHA RATHOD 576.0-25x

2. CHENNUPALLI PRANATHI TRA 579.0-19x 1728.0-67x Silver

RAJA SAGI SRI APOORVA 578.0-23x

DHAVALIKA DEVI NYAMURS 571.0-25x

3. SHARANYA LAKHAN MP 579.0-26x 1721.0-65x Bronze

YUGESHWARI BAIS 573.0-23x

PRARTHANA SEN 569.0-16x

(NM-04) 50 M RIFLE THREE POSITION JUNIOR MEN (ISSF0 CIVILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP (INDIVIDUAL & TEAM)

1. S HITESH TN 583-29x Gold

2. GAUURAV DINESH MAH 583-24x Silver

3. ROHIT KAVITI TRA 580-27x Bronze