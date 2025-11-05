Telangana Sports Minister unveils TPL poster

Telangana Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari unveiled the poster of the Telugu Premier League (TPL) cricket competitions. Representatives of Zuper LED, which organizes TPL, formally met the minister at his office and explained the features of the league.

Srihari said that sports have the power to make the youth not addicted to drugs and make them disciplined athletes and responsible citizens. Youth should opt any one sport and try to excel in that event, he added. He wished the success of this TPL, which is being organized to take the ‘Say No to’ drug campaign into the youth.

Later, O. Ramesh, Director of the league’s organizing company, Zuper LED, said that this league is not just organized for entertainment but to raise awareness about healthy life fitness and sports in the society. He said that Zuper LED is organising these competitions with its CSR funds. These competitions are being organised with 600 teams, at nearly 60 venues in the two Telugu states, he added. Four teams from Telangana and four from Andhra Pradesh will be selected for the knockout competitions.

He said that their idea is also to provide an opportunity to rural cricketers to play cricket on big platform. The total prize money of this tournament is Rs. 80 lakhs, he added.