Telangana’s Aizah Mir qualifies for National Equestrian Championship

Hyderabad: Aizah Mir, an EFI rider of Telangana, delivered an outstanding performance on her horse, Delano, in the National Junior Equestrian Qualifying event and secured a place to compete in the National Equestrian Championship. The 12-year-old is the only rider from the state to qualify for the nationals to be held at Bhopal in December.

The two-day National Junior Equestrian Qualifying event which concluded here on Sunday was organised by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) at Nasr Polo in Janwad. The event saw young riders from across the country compete in various equestrian disciplines. The competition featured jumping events in categories such as CH1, CH2, and Young Riders from different equestrian clubs showcased their skills. Colonel Dushyant Bali and Colonel S.L. Reddy served as the judges for the event.