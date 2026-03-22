Ten Tests in 14 weeks: CA reveals taxing 2026–27 schedule, BGT scheduled for Jan 2027

Cricket Australia on Sunday unveiled an action-packed schedule for the 2026-27 international summer, featuring 27 matches across 14 venues over an extended eight-month window, which commences in August with two Tests against Bangladesh and concludes with the historic 150th anniversary Test against England at the MCG scheduled for March next year.

The much-anticipated Test series between Australia and India 'Border-Gavaskar Trophy' tour, a final frontier for the likes of Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon who have never won a series in India, is expected to begin around mid- or late-January. The BCCI is yet to confirm the schedule.

While the seven-month window of men's and women's international cricket is as long as it's ever been, the men’s side playing 10 Tests in 14 weeks between early December and mid-March shapes up as the most taxing fixture ever handed to an Australian team.

After their two-Test series away from home against Bangladesh in August 2026, Australia men will feature in a much-anticipated three-match Test series in South Africa in October. The two teams had previously met each other in the WTC Final at Lord's last year, with the Proteas emerging triumphant in a historic win.

A major highlight of the schedule is the first-ever four-Test series against New Zealand. New Zealand will play their first series of more than three Tests since 1999 with matches in Perth (December 9-13), Adelaide (17-21), Melbourne (December 26-30) and Sydney (January 4-8).

Notably, the Gabba has been omitted from the Test schedule amid uncertainty surrounding the venue’s future. Queensland will instead host a Test in Mackay against Bangladesh at Great Barrier Reef Arena from August 22 to 26, following the series opener in Darwin from August 13 to 17.

Australia men will then head to India for a blockbuster five-match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series, stretching from January to March 2027, will mark their final assignment in the ongoing WTC cycle, with much to play for the Pat Cummins-led side. The last time the two teams met, Cummins and co. had emerged victorious in a 3-1 series win at home, ending a decade-long wait to defeat India in a Test series.

In the white ball format, Australia men will host England for a three-match ODI series followed by five T20Is between November 13 and December 2. The limited-overs leg begins in Perth and concludes in Canberra, covering venues across the country, including Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Australia men will conclude their calendar with a showpiece Day-Night Test against England from March 11-15 to mark the 150th anniversary of the first Test match. The one-off Test will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground from March 11 to 15.

Meanwhile, Australia's women's cricket team will begin their summer in October. They will host Bangladesh for their first bilateral series between the pair on Aussie soil from October 9 to 22, with all ODIs to be played as day-nighters in Brisbane, with three T20s under lights at North Sydney Oval.

The ODI matches will form part of the women's ODI Championship, which determines qualification and seeding for the next women's ODI World Cup in 2029.

The Sophie Molineux-led side will then host New Zealand for a three match ODI and T20I series in February next year. While Ferns will play six matches between February 21 and March 7, 2027.

"We're delighted to release an international schedule that ensures fans across Australia will see our brilliant national teams play over eight months at many fantastic venues across the country," Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said, as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"Our rivalry with the Kiwis has always been hard fought and produced many memorable moments and the men's Test series and women's white ball series will be no exception.

"We're also delighted to take Test cricket back to Darwin and to Mackay for the first time with northern Australia providing a fantastic alternative timeslot in the crowded international schedule for the men's series against Bangladesh."

"The 150th Anniversary Test Match will be a wonderful conclusion to the summer with the cricket world coming to the MCG to celebrate the game's historic rivalry and also the superstars from across the world who have made Test cricket great," he concluded.