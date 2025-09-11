Tennis Premier League adds GS Delhi Aces as new franchise

GS Delhi Aces have been added to the Tennis Premier League (TPL) as the new franchise ahead of the 7th edition of the league.

Guru Samruddhi House of Investments has acquired the GS Delhi Aces franchise. Indian tennis legend, 18-time Grand Slam Champion and Olympic bronze medallist, Leander Paes has joined GS Delhi Aces as the brand ambassador.

"I have been a part of TPL since its inception. This year is a special one for the league as it will become India’s fourth sporting league to complete seven successful seasons, and I am delighted to be associated with GS Delhi Aces," Paes said.

The launch event of GS Delhi Aces took place in Dubai, marking the very first team launch at the international stage in the history of TPL. Over 500 attendees were present.

The league also features prominent names such as Sania Mirza (Ambassador, Gurgaon Grand Slammers), Mahesh Bhupathi (CEO, SG Sports), Rakul Preet Singh (Co-owner, Hyderabad Strikers), and Sonali Bendre (Co-owner, Chennai Smashers).

Speaking on the occasion, Vijay Pusdekar, CMD, Guru Samruddhi and Lead Partner, GS Delhi Aces, said, “We are immensely proud to represent the confidence of putting on a good show for tennis fans in Delhi and across the country.”

Welcoming the new franchise, Kunal Thakkur, co-founder of TPL, said, “We are delighted to welcome Guru Samruddhi House of Investments to the TPL family as we embark on a landmark seventh season. This year, for the very first time, the league will feature ATP top-ranked players within 30–50.”

Mrunal Jain, Co-Founder of TPL, added, “TPL continues to attract visionary partners like Guru Samruddhi House of Investments. With the addition of big corporates, we are confident that this season will be historic, competitive, and truly memorable.”

TPL is the 4th Indian sports league to successfully enter its seventh season, joining an elite group of long-running sporting leagues in India. Known for its fast-paced, viewer-friendly format and a mix of international stars and emerging Indian players, the league continues to attract top investors and global attention.